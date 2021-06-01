Photo Credit: Ryan J Lane
These US Cities Will Pay You To Relocate As A Remote Worker
Are you a remote worker, who for the right opportunity will work from anywhere? Or, are you looking for a change of pace and scenery?
Many cities right here in the US are offering paid incentives and relocation fees to remote workers in hopes to boost their city’s economy. Here are a few that we found, so if you are a remoter worker, hop on them.
1. Hamilton, Ohio
If you are swimming in student loan debt, Hamilton, Ohio might be the perfect place for you to relocate to. The city is trying to combat student loans by offering up to $10,000 to college grads who relocate.
The goal is to help you pay down your student loan debts while exploring all that Hamilton has to offer.
2. Tulsa, Oklahoma
The city of Tulsa located has a great relocation award at up to $10,000 along with a $1,000 housing stipend. The payment is made over the course of a year that you remain a resident.
3. Newton, Iowa
The town of Newton is offering any new homebuyers who are already residents, or new residents, up to $10,000 cash, and they will also throw in a welcome package of over $3,000.
The town is looking for an upgrade and a way to modernize the city.
4. Alaska
Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend will pay you around $1,600 to live there if you become a resident for at least a year. Alaska is looking to make newcomers into long term residents as there are no state tax and so much to explore in both the winter and summer months.
5. Vermont
Vermont created “The Remote Worker Grant” in hopes of bringing younger residents to the state. The grant focuses on remote workers and offers up to $10,000 in relocation expenses.