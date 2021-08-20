Universal Studios Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2021 Set To Be Scariest

Get ready to gear up for the scariest event of the year. Universal Studios Orlando Halloween Horror Nights is back with a vengeance. After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the annual scare-fest is coming back on September 3rd through Halloween night on October 31st.

This year will be the 30th-year-anniversary for the terrifying event, where Universal Studios Orlando guests can expect to experience lots of jump scares and realistic gore straight from your favorite (or never want to watch again) horror cult films.

The 2021 lineup will feature various scare zones and haunted houses from famous movie titles ranging from the late 1980s to 2021.

Some big horror names that will be present are Netflix’s The Haunting Of Hill house, Beetlejuice, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and 12 other spooky inclusions.

Tickets start at $70.99 and will be expected to rise the more they sell out overtime. Universal Studios Pass-holders are able to buy Horror Nights entry tickets at a discounted price, while there are rush passes to skip lines and have faster access to the elaborately constructed haunted house attractions.

The entire Universal Studios Horror Nights legacy offers an immersive experience into cinephile’s favorite horror-genre movie franchises. The Los Angeles and Orlando theme parks both hosts the Halloween-themed attractions, and each scary adventure allows park visitors to feel a bit of nostalgia while they get chased by the psycho killer in Scream or a Beetlejuice-inspired character.

Nonetheless, the annual festivity attracts thousands of theme park-goers nationally and continues to be a benchmark excursion for a young group of friends to explore during the early Fall season.

Photo Courtesy Of Aditya Vyas

Tickets are much cheaper when purchased online rather than walk-ups. The lines are expected to be long this year, with the Universal Studios Halloween events being postponed for the past 2 years.

The haunted houses all feature characters from the earlier mentioned movie franchises, and they tend to look like a direct set from the actual cinema. The special ordeal is great for families who want to spook their younger children and for parents who are looking for a suspense-fully memorable date that may leave the arms on their hair standing straight up.

The return of Horror Nights is just another settle reminder that the world may be going back to normal in terms of businesses fully running although vaccination proof isn’t mandatory, face coverings are going to be mandated inside the theme park grounds.

