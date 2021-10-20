United Launching Ten New Routes Just In Time For The Holiday Season

As winter and the holidays approach, many people are starting to think about escaping the cold or traveling to enjoy what the lower temperatures can offer. Taking advantage of the resumption of travels, United is launching ten new routes in December, focusing on ski and beach destinations for holiday getaways. According to online flight schedules, the new routes begins December 16.

“We’re seeing a lot of pent-up demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that centers on the two things people want most for the holidays: warm sunshine and fresh snow,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning and scheduling at United, in a press release.

“We know families and friends are eager to reunite this holiday season, which is why we’re thrilled to add new flights that will help them connect and celebrate together.”

The new routes are spread across the U.S., Caribbean, and Central America, targeting popular vacation destinations like Aspen, Orlando, and Nassau. The routes are part of the 3,500 flights the company has planned for December. As United launches its new routes, the company expects December be its busiest month in two years. The airline said that figure represented 91% of its domestic capacity compared to 2019 before the pandemic hit.

In fact, as CNBC reported last month, people are booking Christmas vacations earlier than ever before, despite an unsettling rise in COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious delta variant. This September, some hotels were already fully booked for the holiday season.

United’s ten new routes will be:

1 . Santa Ana, California – Aspen, Colorado – United will operate daily nonstop service between Santa Ana and Aspen beginning December 16.

2 . Cleveland – Nassau, Bahamas – United will operate Saturday-only nonstop service between Cleveland and Nassau beginning December 18.

3. Cleveland – Las Vegas – United will operate daily nonstop service between Cleveland and Las Vegas beginning December 16..

4. Cleveland and Phoenix – United will operate daily nonstop service between Cleveland and Phoenix beginning December 16.

5. Denver – Nassau, Bahamas – United will operate Saturday-only nonstop service between Denver and Nassau beginning November 6 using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

6. Route Denver – Roatan, Honduras – United will operate Saturday-only nonstop service between Denver and Roatan beginning November 6.

7. Indianapolis – Orlando – United will operate Saturday-only nonstop service between Indianapolis and Orlando beginning December 18, though the flight will not operate on December 25. The airline will offer a mid-morning flight from Indianapolis with the return departing Orlando in the early afternoon.

8. Chicago – Guatemala City, Guatemala – United will operate Saturday-only nonstop service between Chicago and Guatemala City beginning December 18.

9. Los Angeles – Belize City, Belize – United will operate Saturday-only nonstop service between Los Angeles and Belize City beginning December 18. The airline will offer a morning flight from Los Angeles with the return flight departing Belize City in the late afternoon.

10. San Francisco – Liberia, Costa Rica – United will operate Saturday-only nonstop service between San Francisco and Liberia beginning November 6, though the route will also be offered on three Sundays this winter: December 19, December 26, and January 2. Frequencies will expand to thrice-weekly in both directions in June, flying to Liberia on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and back to Los Angeles on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

