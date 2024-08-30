As Labor Day travel begins, United Airlines flight attendants picketed at 20 airports nationwide on August 28 to raise awareness about their fight for better contracts. That day, the workers voted almost unanimously in favor of strike authorization if their negotiations with the carrier doesn’t lead to their desired improvements.

A union, the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), published a press release on behalf of United’s flight attendants. The statement claimed 90.21% of the workers participated in the vote, and a whopping 99.99% authorized a strike.

If the strike takes place, it wouldn’t happen until AFA requests a release from the National Mediation Board. Also, the union would have to wait out a 30-day “cooling off” period.

The AFA — a part of the Communications Workers of America — determines “when, where and how to strike without notice to management or passengers.” Its press release highlighted its “CHAOS” strike strategy, which stands for “Create Havoc Around Our System.” Notably, AFA advocates for over 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines.

“To be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption,” United noted regarding Wednesday’s proceedings, according to The Hill. “Instead, off-duty flight attendants are exercising their right to conduct an informational picket.”

What Are United Airlines Flight Attendants Seeking?

The workers want double-digit pay raises, more scheduling flexibility, and better job security. Another of their desires is payment for on-the-ground work, not just when they’re in the skies.

“We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we’re ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve,” asserted Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of AFA. “We are the face of United Airlines and planes don’t take off without us. As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded what’s at stake if we don’t get this done.”