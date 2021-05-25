United Airlines Will Give You Free Flights For A Year If You're Vaccinated

United Airlines is the latest company stepping up to the plate to incentivize Americans who have been vaccinated. The Your Shot to Fly Contest will give 5 United States residents free flights for a year to any global destination that United services, in any cabin class they choose.

The only requirements, you must show proof of your vaccination and you must be a U.S. resident.

Even if you aren’t one of the 5 grand prize winners, you could still be one of the 30 winners selected to win a free round trip flight for two, to any United destination in any cabin.

To enter: upload your vaccination card to your MileagePlus® account by June 22, to be automatically entered for a chance to win. If you aren’t currently enrolled in the MileagePlus® program, you can sign up before entering. Winners will be randomly selected and notified through their MileagePlus® account.

The grand prize winners will be announced July 1 and they’ll receive their award in the form of 26 travel certificates, each valid for a round-trip flight for the winner and their designated companion to be used between July 15, 2021, and July 14, 2022. Unused certificates won’t be valid after July 14, 2022. All flights must originate in the United States and take place on either United or United Express flights.

The US-based carrier recently announed its latest nonstop service from Washington, DC to Accra, Ghana. Just think, if you are selected for this contest you could head to the Motherland for free, to live your best life. They also recently added flights to Croatia and Iceland, so you will have plenty of destinations to choose from.

As we previously reported, Donut giant Krispy Kreme was one of the first companies to offer freebies for vaccinated Americans. The brand offers one free original glazed donut, every day for the rest of the year, to anyone who is fully vaccinated. You simply show your vaccinaton card to claim your sweet treat.