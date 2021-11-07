United Airlines Is Celebrating Daylight Savings Time With $39 Flights

To celebrate Daylight Savings Time, United Airlines is rolling out some insanely low flight deals. This is good news for travel lovers who desire to spend winter visiting other cities across the US.

The US-based airline has one-way fares for as low as $39 or 5,900 miles (plus taxes and fees starting at $5.60).

“United is taking advantage of the extra hour to gift travel lovers’ extra savings this winter season. This is the perfect time for customers who are thinking of planning a family getaway or a change of scenery with friends to make moves on a winter vacation. Customers can book these flights to escape the winter blues and explore sunnier skies in cities like Tampa, San Diego and Phoenix.” United said in a press release.

Daylight Savings Time 2021 happens at 2 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 7), and that’s when Americans will turn their clocks back an hour.

These cheap fares are only valid for travel from November 21, 2021, to March 9, 2022. Fares are for one-way domestic U.S. travel on basic economy, and conditions apply. They are capacity controlled, which means they may not be available on all flights.

The full list of cities can be found here.

As Travel Noire reported last month, United is launching ten new routes in December, focusing on ski and beach destinations for holiday getaways. The new routes are spread across the U.S., Caribbean, and Central America, targeting popular vacation destinations like Aspen, Orlando, and Nassau. They begin December 16.

“We’re seeing a lot of pent-up demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that centers on the two things people want most for the holidays: warm sunshine and fresh snow,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning and scheduling at United.