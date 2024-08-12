UNESCO has simultaneously inscribed the Saint Hilarion Monastery, also known as Tell Umm Amer, in the Gaza Strip to both its World Heritage List and List of World Heritage In Danger. This decision, made during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India, reflects the site’s exceptional cultural value and urgent need for protection.

The Saint Hilarion Monastery holds immense historical significance as one of the oldest sites in the Middle East. Dating back to 329 AD, it was home to the first monastic community in the Holy Land. It also served as a crucial center for religious, cultural, and economic exchanges during the Byzantine period. The site consists of two churches, a burial site, a baptism hall, a public cemetery, an audience hall, and dining rooms.

Why Did UNESCO Implement The Emergency Procedure?

UNESCO employed an emergency procedure outlined in the World Heritage Convention to fast-track the site’s inscription. This accelerated process typically takes at least two years. It was deemed necessary due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip that poses a potential threat to the archaeological site. A UNESCO spokesperson explained to CNBC Travel, “The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which could pose a threat to this archaeological site, is a situation in which this procedure is possible.”

Dual listing as both a World Heritage Site and an In Danger site is not uncommon for areas facing significant threats. Recent examples include Ukraine’s historic center of Odesa and Yemen’s archaeological sites of the ancient kingdom of Saba, both inscribed in January 2023. Currently, there are 1,123 sites on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, with 56 on the In Danger list.

The In Danger designation identifies sites under threat from various factors, including war, natural disasters, pollution, or overtourism. This listing allows for potential technical and financial assistance for protection and restoration work. UNESCO is monitoring the Saint Hilarion Monastery remotely using satellite imagery and has not identified any damage to the site thus far.