The globe has its eyes on the United Kingdom amid a rise in racially charged, xenophobic, and violent riots spreading across the nation.

Nigeria, Kenya, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates have issued travel advisories for their respective citizens regarding the UK.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued its advisory on August 5. The African nation outlined an “increased risk of violence and disorder” in the UK. Nigeria advises its citizens to “be extra vigilant.” Suggested precautions included avoiding crowded areas, political processions, protests, rallies, and marches. Moreover, the country told Nigerian citizens to remain “self-aware at all times.”

Korir Sing’Oei, Kenya’s principal secretary of foreign affairs, reposted footage August 4 of the UK’s social unrest. Along with sharing the video, he said, “A deeply worrying situation in the UK. Kenyans are urged to exercise caution.”

The United States State Department issued a travel advisory in late July. The U.S. currently classifies travel to the UK as a Level 2 risk, meaning American travelers should “exercise increased caution.” The reasons noted in the advisory were terrorism and “dissident groups in Northern Ireland.”

What’s Happening In The UK?

The UK’s far-right has overflowed with unrest, spawning violent attacks on people of color, and looting. The emboldened aggressors are motivated by racism, anti-Muslim, and anti-immigrant sentiments. CNN reported that the violence began in late July.

The rioting comes in the aftermath of the murder of three white young girls of Southport, England, who were innocent victims of knife crime. Misinformation claimed the alleged assailant was an immigrant and Muslim. The British authorities have disclosed that the suspect, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, is British-born.

The rioters have set fire to two hotels in northern England used for housing asylum seekers. The police have arrested hundreds thus far. Places where the riots have spread, according to a CNN map, include London, Belfast, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Plymouth, Nottingham, Leeds, and many other cities.

On August 4, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence as “far-right thuggery.”

“People in this country have a right to be safe and yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques, other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric,” the prime minister reportedly added.