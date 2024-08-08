In the wake of a devastating stabbing attack that claimed the lives of three young girls in Southport, the United Kingdomhas been gripped by a wave of violent riots and protests.

Far-right groups have exploited the tragedy and spread misinformation. They have gone as far as targeting immigrant and Muslim communities across the country.

The unrest began on July 29, when a 17-year-old male allegedly carried out a ferocious knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport. The incident resulted in the deaths of three girls aged 6 to 9. It also left eight other children and two adults injured. Within hours of the attack, false rumors began circulating on social media. Stories claimed that the suspect was a Muslim immigrant or asylum-seeker. These allegations quickly spread, fueling anger among far-right supporters.

How Far-Right Groups In The UK Have Exploited The Tragedy

The day following the attack, hundreds of protesters believed to be supporters of the English Defence League (EDL), a far-right group known for organizing anti-Muslim protests, attacked a local mosque in Southport. The rioters hurled bricks, bottles, and rocks at the building. As misinformation continued to spread, the violence escalated and spread to other parts of the U.K.

Far-right activists have used social media platforms to organize gatherings and recruit like-minded individuals. TikTok is now a center for sharing footage of the violence, while Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram are utilized for protest coordination. The riots have had a significant impact on immigrant and Muslim communities across the U.K.

According to U.K. government data from 2023, Muslims face the highest number of faith-based hate crimes in Britain. More than 40% of all recorded religious hate crime offenses in the country target Muslims. The recent unrest has exacerbated these existing tensions. Rioters are now shouting racist and Islamophobic slogans during protests. In some instances, Muslim groups were seen clashing with rioters.

How Is The Community And Government Responding?

In response to the violence, U.K. authorities have made hundreds of arrests and pledged that offenders will face “the full force of the law.” The Associated Press News reports that Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has been in office for just a month, has announced plans to create a “standing army” of specialist police to deal with rioting.

Community leaders and civil society groups have condemned the actions of far-right groups and called for unity. The government has also taken the step of identifying the underage suspect to quell rumors about his identity and background.

What Role Has Social Media Played In The Escalating Violence?

Social media has played a significant role in spreading misinformation and organizing far-right activities. Logically, a UK-based company combating online propaganda identified several instances of false information shared across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Telegram. The company also highlighted the potential involvement of Russian-affiliated news organizations in amplifying the misinformation, suggesting a possible attempt to create division in the U.K.