Two Killed, Including a Popular California Blogger, In Tulum Gang Shoot-Out

A popular California-based blogger was one of two people killed in Tulum, Mexico, on October 23, 2021.

The Associated Press reports that Anjali Ryot — the San Diego, CA-based travel blogger who was born in India — was one of two people who were the victims of an apparent shoot-out between rival gangs in the popular tourist destination.

The other victim was a German woman named Jennifer Henzold, but no hometown was listed for her.

According to the report from The Associated Press, three other tourists were also wounded in Tulum during the shootout. Two of the injured tourists were from Germany, while the other was from the Netherlands.

The injuries to the German tourists prompted the German Foreign Office to issue a travel warning about Tulum.

“If you are currently in the Tulum or Playa del Carmen area, do not leave your secured hotel facilities,” warned the agency.

The report further stated that the shootout was between Los Pelones and the Jalisco Cartel, and the shooting shatters the idea of Tulum being a “carefree” tourist destination with low incidents of violence.

“After the shooting, U.S. tourist James Graham said he had come to Tulum with the idea of possibly buying a property there to rent out on AirBnB.

“Right now, we are not so sure we’re going to buy anything here,” Graham said, per AP.