Black-Owned Tropikàl Restobar Named One Of Canada's Best New Restaurants

A Caribbean-themed restaurant in Montreal, by famed Chef Jae-Anthony named Tropikàl Restobar, has been named one of Canada’s best new restaurants.

Tropikàl Restobar, which is located in the French-speaking district of Montreal, has all the typical Caribbean fare that Americans with families from the islands enjoy. Jerk chicken, tender oxtails off the bone, and ackee are all on the menu.

While Caribbean-Americans might be familiar with the fare, it’s safe to say that the restaurant quickly became a standout in a city that only has about a 10 percent Black population.

The demographics of its home city aside, Tropikàl Restobar was bestowed the honor by The Suburban, a publication tailored to the needs of the city’s residents. The restaurant and Chef Jae-Anthony, made the announcement on their respective Instagram pages.

Chef Jae-Anthony, though, is certainly a Montreal treasure. He was on Season 9 of Canada’s version of Top Chef, and he also offers private chef experiences. Plus, all it takes is one look at his food to see that he is a man that takes great pride in his craft, and if nothing else, his restaurant is a must-see on your next trip to Canada. #SupportBlackOwnedBusinesses

Check out one of his dishes below.

Beyond the authentic Caribbean cuisine, the details in the establishment’s decor are worth mentioning. It is certainly a place you’ll want to snap a few photos in. And the vibe? Well, let’s just say it can turn into an impromptu party on any given day.

From the energetic staff to the Caribbean tunez pumping through the speakers, Tropikàl Restobar has become one of Montreal’s most frequented food spots, and for good measure.