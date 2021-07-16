Inside The Traveling Exhibit Celebrating Black Men Who Changed The World

There’s a traveling exhibit making its way through the country that celebrates Black men, thanks to the Smithsonian Institute.

The “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth” is a traveling exhibit that highlights notable Black American men throughout the decades to show the parallels between the past and present.

Black men are on full display throughout the immersive exhibition with art, photography, stories, quotes, and more. Revolutionary men featured include Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. Du Bois, LeBron James, Kendrick Lamar, as well as game-changers in science, business, politics, religion, and the Civil Rights Movement.

“The exhibition weaves a collective tapestry of what it is to be an African American man, past and present, and the legacy that only strengthens across generations,” the African American Museum in Dallas told Culture MapAustin.

The African American Museum in Dallas is currently showing the exhibit until Sept. 12.

According to the Smithsonian, a diverse group of scholars, writers, and cultural influencers selected the men and their stories in this ground-breaking exhibition.

“These are the people that have been in the shadows, that have not been in textbooks,” said Phillip E. Collins, local curator at the African American Museum in Dallas. “This exhibition fills that void, and it’s an opportunity to bring them out of the shadows.”

The men will reportedly serve as metaphors by representing the broader community that shaped them into important change agents.

“We hope that by experiencing ‘Men of Change,’ visitors will see a lesson for us all, regardless of gender, race, or nationality,” said Myriam Springuel, director of SITES and Smithsonian Affiliations, in a press release. “In these men, we see an absolute ideal and a well of inspiration that encourages us to become our best selves.”

You can learn more about the traveling exhibit, log on to the African American museum website.