Travelers Weigh In On Which City Has The Best Brunch Scene- Did They Get It Right?

I think we can all agree that brunch is an absolutely elite meal. It occupies that sweet spot between breakfast and lunch where you can enjoy the best of both worlds from a culinary standpoint, and it’s perfectly acceptable to day drink. The only thing up for debate is which city can lay claim to the best brunch scene.

That was the question being bandied about on social media, and it’s safe to say people had feelings about their faves. The Shaderoom narrowed it down to five cities, and their followers had A LOT to say.

Here are those that made the cut.

Atlanta

Southern food is typically top tier so it was no surprise to see Atlanta on this list and drawing overwhelming praise in the comments section.

“ATL,” proclaimed @thescorpiosecret, adding, “Midtown & Buckhead have the best spots.”

Although some thought the crowd might have been biased.

“Half of y’all that commented, never even been no where [sic] but Atlanta, so stop your sh*t,” said @ratedrthesuperstar.

If you’re in the area, be sure to check out The Breakfast Boys, billed as an elevated dining experience.

“Our fans in Atlanta are always looking for a place to gather during the day for great food and a great vibe,” co-owner Lorenzo Wyche told Travel Noire in a previous interview. “When you walk through the door, you will be greeted by an open kitchen, a homemade stuffed beignets counter, and a selection of brunch cocktails and specialty mimosas.”

Washington, DC



According to commenter @king_zane7, “You’ll need 6-8 business years to recover from ONE DC brunch. Stop asking dumb questions.”

Something tells us the Brunch Belle might agree with that sentiment.

“I honestly dare anyone to name me a city that brunches harder,” she told Travel Noire. “It’s a full lifestyle here. You can go to brunch and literally leave at dinner time. I’ve done it several times. It’s like an all-day affair. It’s literally like a marathon.”

Peep her recommendations for the best DC brunch spots.

Houston

Beyoncé told us that H-Town was vicious, and they were downright savage in defending their home turf.

An IG user by the name of @dejthabrat weighed in.

“If you say anything other than Houston, you’re outta line. And that’s just period.”

See what the fuss is about when you drop by one of these Houston brunch spots.

Dallas

Everything is bigger in Texas, so you know they had to come through with two cities on this list. Also, where else can you get a pancake pot pie? IG user @often2say also shared another perk.

“Dallas got the best patio life. Also, the number 1 best food in America!”

Visit some of these brunch favorites in Dallas.

Los Angeles

“I’m confused how LA even made the list 😭,” mused @jannellecatherine. But put some respect on the city of angels. Between their healthy eating trends and innovative cuisine, the city has tons of options to satisfy every palate.

Here is a list of must-visit restaurants to get you started on the LA brunch scene.



“LA ALL DAY #westcoast” @itsmesounia added proudly.