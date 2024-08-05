With all the flight cancellations and delays these days, staying updated with your flight details can be difficult and inconvenient. That said, many flyers might not know they can access real-time flight status information through the iMessage app on their iPhones.

The simple travel hack takes seconds and results in a wealth of information about your flight that you can use to your advantage.

What’s The Hack?

iPhone users can text their airline and flight number to anyone to receive information about their trip. Another way to do the hack is by texting the word “flight” and the flight number. Examples are texting “JetBlue 123” or “Flight JB123.”

The in-iMessage results provide a comprehensive rundown of everything one would want to know. They include the flight’s terminal and airport gates, a map of the plane’s route, the departure and arrival sites, and the flight’s duration time. The iMessage flight tracker also notes whether the trip has departed and the plane’s baggage claim carousel number.

The flight tracker additionally shares the trip’s status, such as whether the plane is en route and if it’ll be on time. The feature also tells you how long it will take for the flight to land at its destination.

How Is The iMessage Flight Tracker Useful?

Having your flight details in the palm of your hand can help you better prepare for your travels. If your flight is delayed or canceled, you can avoid wasting time and energy heading to the airport at the wrong time.

Having your flight information readily available can also help you plan your other travel arrangements. For example, you’ll be able to better organize when it is best to book rideshare transportation to and from the airport.

Another benefit of the hack is that you can send your flight information directly to a loved one, so they’ll always be updated on your whereabouts.