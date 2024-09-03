While there are many different things for travelers to worry about during travel, being physically prepared is a big concern. Many people plan ahead for their airport look or even bring along their favorite snack, but do not plan around their bathroom breaks. Travel constipation is an experience that can really damper a trip. It can be caused by many different things and hit travelers suddenly. Here are a few tips worth knowing about the unfortunate feeling of travel constipation and how people can avoid it in the future.

How Travel Constipation Happens

There are an array of reasons that world travelers may become constipated while they are getting to their destination. The main reasons that people get constipated during travel are dehydration, changes to their diet, change of routine, or a lack of movement. Lack of sleep, stress or anxiety, taking medications in a new time zone, and more can also impact bowel movements. All the different ways the body can be disrupted depends on the person.

However, regardless of the reason that someone feels constipated during travel, it is equally uncomfortable. Travel constipation can lead to infrequent bathroom breaks, straining during a bathroom break, and feeling unsatisfied after using the restroom. These things can make relaxing during a vacation or immersing in an unfamiliar culture harder to enjoy.

Technically, having fewer bowel movements than usual counts as constipation. When people do not have one for three days or more, it is considered significant. Although this typically will go away on its own in a couple of days or when travelers settle back home, travelers should not have to just endure and wait for it to pass.

How To Avoid It and Solutions

World adventurers can take their experience into their own hands. One of the easiest ways to avoid constipation while on the road is to stay hydrated. This can relieve the feeling and make a trip to the bathroom easier. If straight water is not a favorite, fruit is another way to consume more water since many varieties typically have a high water content.

Foods high in fiber are a great way to keep the body regular too. People on the go or planning to be in more rural areas during a trip can pack high-fiber snacks like apples, whole grain crackers, and nuts. Probiotic supplements can help with healthy digestion and even soothe symptoms of constipation. If holistic solutions are preferable, yogurt and fermented foods do the same thing as supplements.

Being active while abroad can also encourage the body to keep the digestive system moving. Between planes, trains, or car rides, travelers should stay physically active. If it comes down to it, over-the-counter laxatives or stool softeners are another option.

Travel Tip: The laxative MiraLAX is a popular over-the-counter option that people can mix into their beverage. Depending on the dosage, it can gradually soothe constipation and make a trip to the bathroom more likely.