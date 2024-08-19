Travel lovers tired of seeing the same old attractions in their home state may find it overwhelming to scour the internet for lesser-known places. But, with the help of certain cutting-edge travel applications, it is now easier than ever to find hidden gems right in your backyard. These apps feature destinations that only a few locals are aware of. Let’s explore some of the best apps that can help you become a tourist in your own state and discover exciting new adventures.

Roadside America

If you have a penchant for the unusual and love exploring offbeat tourist attractions, Roadside America is the perfect app. This app contains information about unique, often overlooked sights in your area. With Roadside America, you might find yourself standing in awe before the world’s largest Rubik’s Cube or indulging in a cinnamon roll bigger than any you’ve had. The app is particularly useful for finding “World’s Largest” attractions, which can add a fun element to any road trip.

Atlas Obscura

Those looking for one-of-a-kind experiences will also find that Atlas Obscura is an excellent application. Users can publish and uncover hidden treasures worldwide, including in their own state. With the help of Atlas Obscura, you can discover fascinating sites in your region that you were previously unaware existed. These locations might range from deserted amusement parks to hidden underground tunnels.

AllTrails

AllTrails is a popular app designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It provides users with a vast database of trails for hiking, biking, running, and more. The app boasts an extensive collection of over 300,000 trails worldwide. It caters to various activities and skill levels. One of its standout features is the detailed information available for each trail. These include maps, user reviews, photos, and difficulty ratings. Such information helps users plan their adventures effectively. AllTrails also offers GPS tracking, allowing users to follow their progress in real-time and ensure they stay on the right path.

Geocaching

The Geocaching app is the go-to platform for those interested in the global treasure hunt of geocaching. With this app, users can discover and search for hidden “geocaches.” These are containers that fellow geocachers have hidden in various locations worldwide. The app provides detailed information on over 3 million active geocaches. Users can find coordinates, difficulty levels, and hints. This makes sure that both beginners and experienced geocachers can participate.

Wanderlog

Wanderlog is a versatile travel planning app that can be as useful for exploring your home state as planning far-flung adventures. It features a comprehensive toolset for both casual and seasoned travelers. The app allows users to create detailed itineraries, including accommodations, flights, activities, and dining options, all in one place. One of Wanderlog’s standout features is its collaborative planning capabilities, where multiple users can contribute to and edit the same itinerary, making it perfect for group travel.