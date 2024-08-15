On her Instagram account, actress and Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross has sprinkled a “little taste” of her family-filled trip to her Swiss hometown.

The American Fiction star shared photos and videos of her trip with her over 11.3 million followers on the app. A photo dump she posted revealed that all four of her siblings were present: Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Ross, Ross Arne Naess, and Evan Ross. Tracee’s posts also included snapshots and clips of her nieces and nephews.

The starlet’s trip included swimming in stunning bodies of water and a hilariously “awful” airlift ride. During the latter, a fear of heights had Tracee exclaiming, “Oh my God!” and “And we okay?!” as she and her loved ones descended down the foggy yet scenic route.

Another clip from her recent posts shows the 51-year-old Emmy-nominated star struggling to stay awake until the country’s late-summer 10 p.m. sunset. In her caption, she said, “A little taste of family time in the town we grew up in.”

Where In Switzerland Was Tracee Ellis Ross?

Tracee didn’t disclose exactly where she and her family spent their summer vacay. However, her sister Chudney uploadeda post sharing that she and her children were in Verbier, an Alpine village in the Swiss Alps known for its epic skiing.

Tracee attended a Swiss boarding school, Institut Le Rosay in Rolle, during her adolescence. Late last year, the actress told Flaunt Magazine that she “moved to Europe in eighth grade.”

“I went to The American School of Paris and then Le Rosey in Switzerland. And I became a child of the world versus solely ‘American.’ And I will say that this is where a lot of my style and my other interests grew from,” the longtime solo traveler revealed.