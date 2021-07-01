Everything You Should Know About Toronto's Jerkfest 2021

In Toronto, Black vendors from across the globe will be providing residents with an intimate taste of the Caribbean Jerk spices that popularly make the African cuisine globally-renowned. In early August, there will be international musical talent headlining Jerkfest including popular Jamaican artists, Lukie D and Tarrus Riley. The curated North American-born fest was founded by Island Promotions, Inc. and has been in operation since 2002.

This year they will be returning but through a virtual setting that will allow the event programming to take place as well as ordered Caribbean cuisine and curbside pick-up for locals who reside in the area.

Toronto’s only jerk food and music festival is the largest event programming surrounding Caribbean authentic bites outside of Jamaica. Jerkfest, held from August 6th through 8th, will be located at Centennial Park in Etobicoke, Ontario. The Canada-based festival provides scholarship opportunities for the local Black community and donates leftover produce to food banks, making sure that social responsibility is upheld for their attendees and rooted Toronto-based Caribbeans.

The cultural event attracted 68,000 patrons through its in-person gathering pre-pandemic but during the pandemic in 2020, the global Caribbean food festival garnered the attention of over 75,000 virtual attendees. This year, they are taking extra protective measures to make sure the quality of experience matches the quality of food. Last year, Grammy Award-winning dancehall artist Beenie Man, performed during the livestream that still held the same energy as their in-person celebrations of food and Caribbean music.

Photo Credits: Ronise Daluz

Details are still yet to be shared about the 2021 experience, but this year is the 20th anniversary, so you can expect an even more exciting lineup of food vendors and performers!