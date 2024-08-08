Family vacations can be incredibly bonding and fun. While traveling families tend to gravitate towards certain destinations that get significant crowds (think theme parks), there are many other places to choose from. These underrated places have less hustle and bustle so they offer more tranquil surroundings in comparison to the most popular destinations. Despite their unique appeal, underrated places can help create the most cherished family memories. These are the top five underrated places that are good selections for a family vacation.

5 Underrated Places To Have A Family Vacation

Photo credit: Mariya Oliynyk/Unsplash

According to a Go2Africa study, there are a few countries that are front runners for a family-friendly experience. Thousands of hotels, attractions, and even restaurants around the world have been analyzed so that families can have a better idea of the best vacation destinations.

Go2Africa compiled a comprehensive list of all the countries around the world and gathered data on family-friendly hotels, attractions, and restaurants from TripAdvisor. The organization then calculated the percentage of family-friendly places in comparison to the total number of businesses. This helped to determine the underrated places that are best to visit with kids. These are the top countries offering plenty for the whole family to do without dealing with overwhelming crowds.

Seychelles

This island nation is ranked as the best country in the world for a family-friendly visit. It has high percentages of family-friendly accommodations, restaurants, and attractions. Many consider the country very safe since there aren’t many natural disasters or dangerous animals. Offshore reefs shield the bays in Seychelles which provide shallow waters that are ideal for kids. The private islands of Seychelles are where families can enjoy some seclusion and plenty of fun.

Samoa

Samoa is a small Polynesian island with some of the most welcoming locals. The inviting local culture and strong family values can help visitors feel extra safe. Although Samoa may not be the most well-known choice for a family-friendly vacation, it has many appealing features. It has countless tropical beaches, family-friendly resorts, and natural attractions. A lot of Samoa’s resorts offer activities or environments geared towards children including water sports, big pools, and dancing nights. Families who love nature can also explore different geological sites, waterfalls, and freshwater pools during their visit.

Costa Rica

This country is a very underrated place to go due to its diverse and vibrant natural environment. It has lush rainforests, active volcanoes, beautiful beaches, and many different wildlife experiences. There is much for the whole family to see and do. Costa Rica has some excellent national parks, including Manuel Antonio and Tortuguero. At these parks, families can find safe and easy-to-explore trails where they can experience countless wildlife sightings. Some of the most common animals to see are sloths, monkeys, and a variety of birds. The beaches of Costa Rica also have pretty calm waters so families can swim and enjoy water sports with less worry of safety for their little ones.

New Zealand

The general public considers New Zealand to be one of the most peaceful countries in the world. This is because Vision of Humanity consistently ranks New Zealand highly in the Global Peace Index (GPI) which assesses societal safety and security. Parents can rest assured that their kids are not in a particularly unsafe environment when they visit New Zealand. Many people consider it family-friendly because of its variety of outdoor adventures and cultural experiences. There are plenty of family-friendly accommodations. Many national parks also have stroller accessible walks and some cafes and restaurants can provide toys to guests with kids.

Brazil

Brazil is another underrated place that many people consider to be suitable for children. A large percentage of its hotels are ideal for kids and there are many accommodation options. Visitors of Brazil can choose between secluded getaways, modern hotels in the city center, and resorts along the coastline that are designed to accommodate families. Many of the accommodations that are catered to families have programs that help alleviate stress on parents. There are spacious family rooms, supervised kids’ programs, and engaging kids activities.