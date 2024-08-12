Jay (@jaysofargone) is a TikToker who’s garnered mixed commentary underneath a highly debatable clip of him claiming Bodrum, Turkey, is the new Mykonos, Greece.

In his July 10 post, the self-proclaimed hotel aficionado asserted that Bodrum has better weather than Mykonos. His voiceover confidently claimed the southwestern Turkish city, on the Aegean Sea, “is the place to be” as video panned over him at a local beach bar.

In the comments, some agreed that Bodrum is a Turkish hidden gem. Many who favored the Turkish spot noted that they visited once and have happily returned since. Several even told Jay to “gatekeep” Bodrum so it doesn’t get overcrowd with tourists.

Meanwhile, others rallied behind Mykonos as the better option. One opinion said, “Went to Mykonos and Bodrum last month as a Turk, I think Mykonos was better.” Another said, “It [Bodrum] will never be the new Mykonos, sorry.”

There were mixed opinions throughout the comments regarding which destination is more affordable. Jay preferred Bodrum over Marmaris and Antalya, other stunning waterside Turkish destinations. The TikToker stayed at the Caresse, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, which he loved.

Bodrum Vs. Mykonos: What’s The Difference?

The size of the destinations is a considerable factor when deciding between the two. Jay’s beloved Turkish destination is substantially bigger than Mykonos, a small Greek island. While the latter continues to be a stunning destination, well known for its thriving clubbing and DJ scene, Bodrum has been bubbling up in the zeitgeist as a blooming, more mainstream destination.

Scorpios, a popular Mykonos restaurant and beach club, opened a location in Bodrum in June. Hospitality Net notes that the new Turkish spot is “on a lush, 75,000 square meter exclusive peninsula.” Scorpios’ website details that its Bodrum location provides “a seasonal program of revolving artist residencies, immersive live performances, and healing rituals.” Its accommodations include 12 private bungalows on the property.