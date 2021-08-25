These Cities Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Activities, Bars, And Restaurants

Many U.S. major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for indoor places that attract large crowds. This includes most activities that take place in enclosed spaces such as gymnasiums, bars, and restaurants.

If visitors don’t have proof of vaccination, they will likely be turned away by most business owners within specific metropolitan cities.

San Francisco has already been very steadfast about protecting their homeowners, families, and young residents because they were one of the first cities to go on lockdown and require face masks in 2020. The city is looking to remain fully open, that way the economic losses can be recovered and people can go back to living a more fast-paced lifestyle.

As you begin to plan out any fall trips or fun in your home city, we want to keep you up-to-date on the cities now requiring proof of vaccination for indoor spaces. Here they are.

