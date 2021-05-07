The World's First Floating Pool Sits 115 Feet In The Air

London is home to the world’s very first floating pool, according to Architectural Digest. Suspended 115 feet in the air, the innovative swimming pool opens May 19 in the Embassy Gardens apartments. The luxury community is located in the Nine Elms area of London, and features a private cinema, gym, rooftop deck, garden, orange-tree greenhouse, a lounge with a full-service bar, and a 24-hour indoor lap pool.

Now, residents of the exclusive apartments will be able to enjoy a truly unique and one-of-a-kind outdoor pool experience in the “Sky Pool.” The heated pool is 82 feet long and appears to “float” in between the two rooftops of the community’s Legacy buildings. The idea was to push constructional boundaries with a futuristic design that would avoid sacrificing space.

Swimmers will be able to look down from the pool and see the street below. They will also be able to view the River Thames, the Houses of Parliament, and the London Eye. People on the street below will be able to look up and see swimmers enjoying the innovative clear floating pool with the blue sky above.

With the two ends of the pool resembling a traditional swimming pool, the mid section is the portion that appears to float. Individuals concerned about the safety of the pool may be comforted to know that the center section is supported by an invisible steel frame. The developers hired structural engineer and architects to ensure the safety of the pool’s structure. The team conducted many behavioral analyses, ultimately deeming the Sky Pool safe and structurally sound.

The pool was constructed in Colorado and then traveled to Texas before making the three-week trip across the Atlantic Ocean to London. It’s pool’s frame is made from acrylic that is eight-inches thick and the base is almost 12 inches thick.

