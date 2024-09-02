Ridley Scott is one of the great minds behind major film and television projects like Alien, Hannibal, Blade Runner and The Good Fight. While many of his works are known for keeping audiences on the edge of their seat, viewers are still curious about the film locations he and his crews use to tell their stories. On the small screen, one of Scott’s more recent releases is The Terror, a horror series that debuted on AMC in March 2018. Because it’s an anthology-style effort, The Terror filming locations have been different each season, showing off the beauty of Canada and Croatia while taking viewers on creepy journeys.

All About ‘The Terror’ Filming Locations

Season one of The Terror is based on a real-life 1845 expedition to the Arctic by Captain Sir John Franklin (Ciaran Hinds) to navigate the Northwest Passage. He brought the HMS Terror, led by Captain Francis Crozier (Jared Harris), and the HMS Erebus, led by Commander James Fitzjames (Tobias Menzies) along with him. Franklin fully expected to conquer the area, but instead lost countless men as temperatures dropped below normal, freezing the ships in ice.

Though The Terror filming locations look realistic, a lot of the first installment was shot at a studio in Budapest, Hungary, where set directors built detailed sets to replicate ship interiors. Much of the dramatic polar ice was added in digitally during post-production, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Pag, Croatia

(Photo by Marino Linic/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Outdoor shots in season one; the barren landscape was used to mimic the harsh Arctic environment Franklin and his crew faced in 1845.

Best Time to Visit: The island of Pag experiences its best temperatures from May until September.

Transportation Options: There are two ferry ports in the area, one in Novalija and another in Žigljen. You can also travel by car over a bridge connecting Pag to the mainland.

As Sportskeeda points out, “Pag’s rocky terrain and windswept vistas provided the perfect backdrop for the treacherous journey depicted in the show.” While some of The Terror filming locations were man-made, nothing could match the rugged coastline in Croatia, which is much friendlier in real life than presented to us on-screen.

Things to Do: Plaža Ručica and Simuni are among the most popular beaches in the area. For an active outing, hike along the Life On Mars trail or shift into party mode at NOA Beach Club.

Where to Eat: Trattoria & Villa Padre serves Italian cuisine and mouthwatering fresh seafood. Elsewhere, the Bonaca Burger House has numerous five-star reviews from Trip Advisor users.

Where to Stay: At the Joel Hotel, known for its attentive staff, you can enjoy complimentary breakfasts with your stay. For a more unique experience, check out the Noa Glamping Resort.

Steveston, Canada

Key Scenes: The Terror filming locations for season two are in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

Best Time to Visit: Whale-watching season runs from April to October, so if you want some unforgettable views during your visit, spring and summer are your best bet.

Transportation Options: Public transit routes can take you from the Greater Vancouver Area to Steveston; it’s also easily accessible via Highway 1 and Highway 99.

Not far from the beautiful city of Vancouver is the fishing village of Steveston, which The Terror‘s production crew transformed into historic Japanese-American internment camps for the second season. The area was first founded in the 1880s, which is just part of how producers told their eerie story so successfully.

Things to Do: Take in views of the Fraser. River from Garry Point Park, take a Buddhism workshop at the Ling Yen Mountain Temple or sign up for a Vancouver Whale Watch tour.

Where to Eat: You’ll find quick bites and great Italian food at Steveston Pizza Co., or Baan Lao Fine Thai Cuisine makes for a more romantic dinner experience.

Where to Stay: Booking with the Fairmont Vancouver Airport will ensure you catch your flight on time!