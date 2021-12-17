The Essence Of A Black Woman: The Baltimore Exhibit Honoring Black Women

Motor House will debut its newest exhibit this month in Baltimore, with pieces from 10 artists from the U.S. and Nigeria honoring Black women. Titled “The Essence of a Black Woman,” the exhibition shows a variety of perspectives and portrayals of Black women from beauty to more abstract art pieces, focusing on motherhood.

According to BlkArthouse, the exhibit will help break barriers, such as the complexity of a Black woman that is often unseen or condensed into a singular representation.

“The exhibition allows viewers to intimately learn and reflect upon varying perspectives of Black femininity in America.” BlkArthouse states on its website.

BlkArthouse is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and selling contemporary art by emerging Black artists. All sales go to the artist and developing their careers.

“I want people to be able to really understand and engage in a really intentional way what it means to be a Black woman today and all the different dimensions to that. It’s not just one thing, and we are so under-represented, and we are so powerful and resilient that our stories are meant to be brought to the forefront, and they matter,” Tatiana Rice, founder and CEO of BlkArthouse told WBAL-TV.

Rice said the response on opening night was overwhelming.

“There were so many Black women, in particular, that felt so connected to this and really [to] hear the different perspectives from older Black women and how they experienced the art was vastly different from how younger Black women experienced. So, it was really cool to see each person and their own stories. How they interacted with the art was really different,” Rice said.

The Essence of a Black Woman exhibit is being held at Motor House, in Baltimore, Maryland. Motor House is considered one of Baltimore’s most sustainable art and performance spaces supporting the artist community.

The exhibition honoring Black women will run until December 27. You can also access the exhibition here.