People online are discussing the complex nature of cancel culture and the #MeToo movement, spurred by an unexpected source — a Black woman going on vacation.

According to a recent Instagram post, Taraji P. Henson’s trip to Bali was to visit Russell Simmons, the entrepreneur facing multiple sexual assault allegations in recent years. As a result, the actress’s Bali visit has been interpreted as a statement. Online commentators are criticizing the timing of the visit.

Taraji P. Henson’s Trip to Bali

Taraji P. Henson was recently seen visiting Russell Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, a well-known hip-hop label. In recent years, Simmons has been under intense scrutiny due to accusations of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women. These allegations were the focus of the documentary On the Record, which was released on HBO Max on May 27. Given Simmons’ controversial history, Henson’s trip to Bali has sparked widespread criticism.

Where Exactly Was The Trip To Bali?

On Sunday, Simmons posted a photo of The Color Purple actress at his resort in Bali. Gdas, a health and wellness resort, was the site of their reunion. The scenic resort, located in Ubud, is known for its spiritual and holistic approach to healing. Nestled among the Balinese jungle and paddy fields, the small luxury hotel offers privacy, which some speculate Simmons sought after moving to Bali in 2018 following the allegations. Simmons has denied that his move was related to legal actions.

More On The Controversy

In a seemingly heartfelt Instagram post, Simmons expressed gratitude to Henson for her “healing energy and friendship.” The controversy surrounding Henson’s trip has intensified due to the recent allegations against Simmons, including a new sexual assault lawsuit filed in February.

Henson’s character and loyalty have come under scrutiny because of her apparent closeness to Simmons. However, their relationship — and the presence of other celebrities at the resort — has not deterred some from continuing to support Simmons.