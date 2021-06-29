Content Creator Frankly Frankie Shows Us How To Staycation On Luxurious Necker Island

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the travel industry to its knees. According to the World Tourism Organization, international tourist arrivals declined by 72% from January to October 2020 over the same period from the previous year. This translated to a loss of an estimated US$ 1.1 trillion, but opened the door for staycations. Domestic travel is on the rise, with more travelers opting to explore their immediate surroundings and support local businesses.

Content creator and swimsuit enthusiast Monique, who goes by the name Frankly Frankie, enjoyed several short staycations at home in the British Virgin Islands. The Atlanta-based civil engineer in training was born in Jamaica, but raised in the BVI.

“I returned home to the British Virgin Islands during the midst of the pandemic last June because I was not liking the way the US was handling the pandemic,” Frankie shared with Travel Noire. “The BVI closed its borders to all outsiders, so it was like we were living in our own “covid-free” bubble. Throughout the pandemic, I’ve done mini staycations on many islands in the British Virgin Islands including Anegada, Virgin Gorda, and multi-day sailing trips.”

But the highlight of her island-hopping adventure was a trip to Necker Island, the luxury private escape owned entirely by the chairman of the Virgin Group Sir Richard Branson.

“For the Necker Trip, I was invited over with a few friends to enjoy the island for a holiday weekend. Necker Island is about a 40-minute boat ride from Tortola, the island that I live on, so we opted to use a friend’s boat to head over. We stayed in the Great House Villa on the island.”

Courtesy of: Frankly Frankie

The Great House is an opulent property on the island comprised of nine rooms, sea view terraces with hammocks and large sunbeds, an infinity-edge pool, a full bar, al fresco dining, and outdoor showers. There’s even an oceanfront chess set.

“The activities were endless; from water sports like Hobie cat sailing, kite surfing, and the works. They have these beautiful tennis courts on the island that I played on. You can visit the lemur and bird sanctuary and feed them. There’s hiking, a spa, yoga, and plenty of pools to choose from to relax in. The meals were lovely, especially the breakfast, and I’m not usually a breakfast person. I would say that this was one of the best vacations I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing. My expectations were actually exceeded, and that does not happen often. It’s probably one of the most luxurious places I have ever had the pleasure of staying in. The treatment I received from the lovely Necker staff was the perfect way to round off the whole experience.”

Courtesy of: Frankly Frankie

Save for a random thunderstorm, Frankie was blown away by her Necker Island staycation. She was particularly pleased with her plush digs and being able to spend some time with friends at a time when human connection was minimal. The getaway only reinforced her affinity for her home.

“Honestly I’ve been doing staycations in the BVI since I was a little girl so it didn’t really seem out of the norm for me,” she said. “It only made me fall in love with where I live even more.”

