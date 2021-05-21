Stay Safe During Post-Pandemic Travel With These Tech-Related Tools

Borders are opening worldwide after a year of sitting through the pandemic. And, we know some of you can’t wait to hop on a flight or hit the road for a much-needed change of scenery after over a year of heavy restrictions. But as the old adage goes, prevention is better than cure, which means it pays to err on the side of caution before heading out for post-pandemic travel.

To put your mind at ease, Travel Noire rounded up a few tech products and gadgets to pack before your “after the pandemic travel” trip for your comfort and safety.

HoMedics UV Clean Sanitizer Bag

Keeping your surroundings clean is paramount, especially your personal items, when heading off to a new destination. Wipes are essential, but you can take your cleanliness to a whole new level with HoMedics’ UV Clean Sanitizer Bag. This bag keeps your belongings sanitized using powerful UV-C LED technology. The company claims that the portable product can “kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses at the DNA level, 10x faster than any other sanitizer.” The good news is that it is small enough to fit comfortably in your carry-on.

Reusable Face Mask with Straw Hole

Despite the recent CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks, not everyone’s prepared to take that bold step. If you’re also not ready to go full-on mask off, a face mask with a straw is a fun and useful tool to have in your travel arsenal. The design allows wearers to remain protected while sipping on their beverage of choice. Stay hydrated while staying safe. Several styles are available for purchase on Etsy.

Home COVID-19 Tests

Courtesy of : EmpowerDX

Travel is opening up as the number of fully vaccinated people grows but that doesn’t mean Covid-19 testing is a thing of the past. Some countries still require passengers to provide a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to 72 hours before departure, regardless of vaccination status. Luckily, travelers can make the test-taking process easier with at-home Covid-19 tests.

EmpowerDX is an FDA emergency use approved and airline approved at-home Covid-19 nasal PCR test kit. The test is mailed to your residence and once completed is sent to a US-based lab for testing. Results are posting to a personalized online portal within 48-hours on weekdays. EverlyWell is another option that can be purchased online or at retailers like Target and CVS. Digital results are delivered within 24-48 hours of the lab receiving your sample. The test costs $109 and may be covered by health insurance.

No Touch Door Opener

At the start of the pandemic, one of the many unknowns was whether the virus could live on hard surfaces. It turns out it could, for up to five days. If you’re still squeamish about opening door knobs consider a no-touch door opener. It is specially designed to help avoid contact with surfaces in shared public spaces including door handles, the ATM, and elevator buttons.

O2 Curve Respirator

Breathe easier while traveling with this state-of-the-art mask that provides premium protection without sacrificing style. O2’s Curve Respirator is said to keep airborne particles away thanks to a tight face seal and highly breathable filters.

Smart Personal Air Purifier with Sensor

Keep the air clear no matter where you go with the Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier with Sensor. According to the company, it removes 99.9% of “viral aerosols, germs, dust, allergens, smoke, and pollution from your personal space.” Besides providing purified air, it’s lightweight at only one pound and has a battery life of up to eight hours. It’s the size of a water bottle and small enough to fit into a cup holder, so it should be economical on space.

Sabre Smart Pepper Spray

Just like before, staying physically safe is just as important while post-pandemic traveling. Give your loved ones some peace of mind as you venture back out across the globe with SABRE’s Smart pepper spray which texts location map links to contacts when the spray is deployed. The device continues to send updates via GPS tracking until you are safe. Professional tracking is also available for a fee.