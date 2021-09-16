Get A Taste Of Nostalgia With A Stay In The Planters Peanuts Mobile For Only $3.59

Depending on your age, you likely remember the commercials with Mr. Planter of Planters Peanuts. The company recently moved over to Hormel Foods, and to celebrate their new home base, they wanted to give loyal and long-time customers a chance to celebrate, too.

“As the PLANTERS® brand makes Minnesota home, we want our fans to experience the state like never before with this unique stay,” said Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing for the PLANTERS® brand. “We are always looking for ways to add substance to fans’ lives, and what better way to do that than with this unforgettable experience at the INN a NUTshell.”

On Sept. 17, Planters Peanuts will give a lucky person the opportunity to relive a bit of childhood nostalgia with a special camping (or glamping) trip in the NUTmobile located in Duluth, MN. But, you’ll need to be quick on your feet if you want to book.

Planters Peanuts

The booking portal will open at 12pm CT, and the fastest person will be able to book a 2-night stay at the Inn for only $3.59— the price of a jar of peanuts.

In addition to your unique 2-night stay, you’ll also receive:

$1,500 travel stipend for gueststo use for travel expenses

A plethora of Planters products to enjoy, including Cheez Balls, Mixed Nuts and Cashews

Custom Planters items like a Mr. Peanut eye mask and Planters robe so guests can look like their favorite legume

Can-nut miss activities like hiking, kayaking, and more so guests can enjoy the beautiful Minnesota scenery and nearby lakes

To learn more about this nutty stay, visit MrPeanutInnANutshell.com and don’t forget to follow

along on Twitter (@MrPeanut), Instagram (@mrpeanutofficial). Set your alarms now, if this sounds like the experience for you!