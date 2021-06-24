Stay At The Hottest Properties On The Las Vegas Strip For Free With Hotels.Com

Las Vegas is one of the hottest destinations for live music, with concert residencies featuring iconic entertainers like Céline Dion, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars and Usher. Now, Hotels.com is giving you a chance to be the star of your own show. The booking site is searching for their first Hotel Resident. The winner will have the luxury of spending a month checking in and out of some of the swankiest properties on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Celebrate the hotel’s 10th anniversary with a special tasting menu and room service delivered onto your private wraparound terrace overlooking the Strip.

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace: Nobu’s restaurant is a celebrity playground and now the winner will be surrounded by exquisite Japanese stylings at the world’s first Nobu Hotel. Work from the comfort of a private poolside cabana at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, before decompressing at the Qua Baths & Spa. End the night with a drink to set the mood for Usher live at The Colosseum.

Park MGM: De-stress in a cabana or one of three pools. Watch the sun disappear over the horizon while having drinks on the terrace at Primrose, La La Noodle, or late-night at On The Record.

Resorts World Las Vegas: Stay in the Presidential Suite at Las Vegas’s newest resort. Enjoy complimentary global cuisine from Famous Foods Street Eats or take a dip in the infinity pool.

Courtesy of Hotels.com

It’s an exclusive package worth up to $40,000. Hotels.com will also spring for the flights to get you to and from this VIP worthy experience.

“As travel heats up this summer, we wanted to give one lucky traveler the chance to take advantage of the ‘work from anywhere lifestyle’ while they still can,” Shannon Lovich, Head of PR and Communications, North America told Travel Noire. “What better place to work hard and play harder than the world-class resorts in Las Vegas! We hope our Hotel Resident will live it up and enjoy the best that hotel life has to offer at these four amazing properties while capturing some epic content for their own social channels to encourage others to do the same.”

From now until July 2nd at 1 p.m. ET, travelers can visit Hotels.com/VegasResident to enter for a chance to win this one-of-a-kind Las Vegas residency by answering the question: What makes you the A-List pick to be our first-ever Vegas Hotel Resident? Also, share your idea of the perfect first day of your hotel residency.

It’s your chance to live like a high roller.



