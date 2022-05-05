St Lucia's Tourism Rebounds As The Grip Of COVID-19 Eases

St. Lucia is experiencing a robust jolt in tourism according to Caribbean Journal. It was among the first Caribbean islands to officially welcome back tourists in June 2020, though some were skeptical. But any reservations were dashed once they arrived in St. Lucia, which has been celebrated for its beauty for years.

Caribbean Journal mentioned that “in March 2022, the island reported its highest month of tourists since it first re-opened back in June 2020.” At that time, St. Lucia welcomed “32,110 visitors,” which was, according to officials, “21 percent” higher than expected.

Most of the tourists have been Americans, Brits and Canadians.

The CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorine Charles St. Jules said, “the revitalization of Lucian Carnival is one of our priority events this year and we will continue to promote our strong niche offerings such as romance, diving, accommodations and adventure with some exciting plans for the rest of the year.”

As of April 2, 2022, fully-vaccinated travelers won’t have to do a pre-travel test or quarantine. According to the St. Lucia Tourism page, “fully vaccinated travelers must provide a valid vaccination record as requested on check- in, for boarding and on entry to St. Lucia.” Guests who are five years and older “must have a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test done within 5 days prior to arrival.”

Fill out the The Health Screening Form for entry into St. Lucia regardless of vaccination status. You can download it here.

Unvaccinated travelers must have specific tests taken by a medical professional in advance. Make sure to get the right ones or you’ll have to be tested again and placed in quarantine until results are available.

St. Lucia is part of the British Commonwealth and has some French influence. If you crave adventure, climb the magical Pitons, zip-line through the forests and horseback ride. You can visit historical sites like Pigeon Island, where you can see the old canons overrun by nature at Fort Rodney. Today, the island is a national park, where you can dive, swim and snorkel.

On Friday nights, the fishing community of Gros Islet hosts a street party with unlimited food, drinks and music. If you’re based in the south, The Diamond Falls Botanical Garden is breathtaking and it’s located in Soufrière. This quaint town used to be the capital, offering a range of places to eat and buy souvenirs. Support mom- and -pop businesses where you can- the locals will appreciate it.

If you want to cram in more Caribbean adventures, you can island hop to Dominica, Martinique and the Guadeloupe islands. Be sure to check out the ferry schedules in advance as they might not run so frequently.