Intoxicated Spirit Passenger Attacks Flight Attendants And Urges Police To Shoot Her

A Spirit passenger, on a flight to Nashville from Fort Lauderdale, recently assaulted two flight attendants and was escorted off the plane then arrested.

The 42-year-old woman attacked multiple flight attendants and when the plane landed in Florida, the Spirit passenger was taken by police while refusing arrest. She violently grabbed the hair of one staff members and punched another, which is said to be aggravated assault.

The Saturday night flight landed at the Nashville International Airport in the late evening and was met by law enforcement.

Spirit Airlines spokesperson, Nicole Aguiar released a statement on the situation syaing: “We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Photo Courtesy Of Spirit Airlines

The aggressive passenger was taken into custody and released the following day on Sunday, November 28. The disorderly conduct that occurred mid-flight led to the woman to being zip-tied down by another passenger. When cops arrived to address the situation, the Spirit passenger urged police officials to “shoot” her.

Then, she claimed she drank too much on the flight and was extending her limbs to stop the police from closing the police car door to take her to jail.

This incident follows a series of other occasions where flight staff and attendants have been physically assaulted during their work shifts.

Spirit Airlines has banned this passenger from the airline and will continue to monitor their flights. This is all said to be due to the public acclimating to being on a plane again, and it has thus caused havoc on many airplanes and airports for other passengers and staff.

Related: Passenger Arrested After Punching Flight Attendant In Face Causing Broken Bones