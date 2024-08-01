Spirit Airlines — known for its no-frills, low-cost flying — is switching up its model with a slew of new offerings to maximize “high-value” customer experiences.

Starting in August, the carrier will introduce various flying options “ranging from elevated to economical.” The choices give Spirit customers more autonomy in customizing how they fly with the airline. The four flying tiers, from most elevated to least, will be “Go Big,” “Go Comfy,” “Go Savvy,” and “Go.”

“We’re unveiling a new era in Spirit’s history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we’ve offered before,” Ted Christie, Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a July 30 press release. “We listened to our guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value.”

What Are The Differences Between The Flight Tiers?

“Go” flyers will have the most affordable flying experience. The bare-bones ticket option is a base fare. Riders can add checked luggage, Wi-Fi access, snacks, and beverages for additional costs. These flyers are offered standard seat selection options.

Those wanting a low fare who know they’ll travel with luggage might consider the “Go Savvy” option. This tier includes the ticket’s base price and the option of one carry-on or one checked bag.

“Go Comfy” travelers will get a guaranteed blocked middle seat, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage. Spirit also entitles them to one carry-on and one checked bag.

Last but certainly not least, “Go Big” flyers will enjoy the most of the carrier’s elevated perks. In addition to the items above, these premium jet-setters will have the option of alcoholic beverage service. They’ll sit in the airline’s “Big Front Seat,” which offers extra legroom, wider seats, and more cushioning.

What Should Flyers Expect From Spirit Airlines’ Changes?

The tiers aren’t the only new changes coming to Spirit. A major shift is the checked bag weight allowance, which will change from a current maximum of 40 pounds to 50 pounds — a more industry-standard limit.

Over 20 airports are scheduled to begin offering priority check-ins and “front-of-the-line access” to Go Big, Free Spirit Gold, and Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders. Several types of travelers will receive priority boarding, including the aforementioned, those in Go Comfy, and active-duty U.S. service members.

Regardless of your flight tier, the carrier promises no change or cancellation fees.