Is Spanx Hiring? Social Media Reacts To Founder Gifting First Class Plane Tickets, $10K To Employees

The CEO and founder of Spanx, Sara Blakely, has a lot of people wondering if she’s hiring after dishing out some company perks that any on social media consider “unheard of.”

In celebration of selling the shapewear brand for $1.2 billion, Blakely surprised each Spanx employee with their dream vacation with two first-class tickets and an additional $10,000 to splurge on the vacation.

“Sara really wants every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime…because her life motto is ‘the more you experience in life, the more you have to offer others,’” an Instagram caption on Blakely reads.

People on social media are applauding the CEO, stating, “that’s how you keep up with employee retention.”

“Posting this for all the bosses in the back…THIS is how you can achieve employee retention and happiness,” one Twitter user said on Twitter reacting to the now-viral video.

“Wow, this is how you lead with impact! How incredible,” an Instagram user commented under Blakey’s post.

Meanwhile, Blakely has other bosses wondering if their own employees are going to leave them for a spot at Spanx.

“I’m out here considering buying my assistant a $50 gift card to footlocker, I’m definitely inspired by Spanx CEO,” a Twitter user commented.

Then there are the people who are asking the real questions, of course.

“Can I work for Spanx, please??? I need the $10,000 and first-class flight anywhere,” one Twitter user asked.

Is #Spanx hiring? And if I do get hired, can I also be considered for the $10k and two 1st class tickets to anywhere in the world!!! Ehh koma mwandi mwati chalo chimene ena are getting such. Please LORD blessings fall on me…. pic.twitter.com/i94mNwSMpi — Yvonne K-Banda (@Nabanda) October 27, 2021

So, where would you go with the money and why would it be Fiji?