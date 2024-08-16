The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office accused Lambert International Airport’s Brooklyn Jones of abusing his role as a Southwest Airlines customer service representative.

Charging documents shared with Travel Noire highlight the claims against Jones. Prosecutors believe he printed $79,000 worth of travel vouchers in former passengers’ names before he personally redeemed them and sold them for profit. The illegal scheme allegedly happened from August to September 2023.

Southwest Airlines’ internal investigation led to the authorities’ involvement. The charging document noted that Jones revealed 119 vouchers — worth $36,300 in value — in officers’ presence. The defendant had stored the fake slips in his employee locker at Lambert International Airport before he relinquished them to a Southwest investigator.

Jones told the authorities that he taught himself to falsify and profit from the vouchers. The legal paperwork also noted that the defendant believes no one else at Lambert International Airport is committing the same crime. Jones reportedly confessed to falsifying $79,000 worth of vouchers and received money for them on four separate occasions. The unnamed Southwest investigator alleged that Jones admitted to his crimes in a written statement.

What Will Happen To Brooklyn Jones Over The Alleged Southwest Airlines Travel Voucher Theft?

According to Travel Pulse, a Southwest spokesperson confirmed Jones’ arrest. A local Fox outlet reported that a representative of the carrier relayed that the accused had been fired. Another publication claimed Jones pleaded not guilty to his felony theft charge.

The former Southwest employee allegedly has a court date of September 16. He is still legally presumed innocent. If found guilty, he faces three to 10 years in jail and an up to $10,000 fine.

Southwest Airlines declined to comment other than noting its deferment to the authorities. Neither the carrier nor Lambert International Airport disclosed information about how long Jones was an employee.