Solo Travel Is On The Rise, Here's Where Travelers Are Headed This Labor Day

Solo travel is on the rise this Labor Day. Some industry leaders are calling the latest trend “revenge travel” as more people are booking a ticket for one instead of two for their last big trip to end summer.

While August through October tends to be the most popular time for solo travelers, data from the travel platform Orbitz found that single roundtrip tickets are up by 200% for the holiday weekend compared to its data from 2020.

“What we’re seeing is that some of the solo travel trends this year mimic what we’ve seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Mel Dohmen, Senior Brand Manager at Orbitz. “People are wanting to go to beaches, they are looking for outdoor destinations, even looking at some kind of what I would call ‘second cities’ or places that are a little more rural and less popular.”

Dohmen adds that with restrictions loosening up, including the rollout of vaccines, major cities are back on the minds of solo travelers.

“We’ve started to see that solo travel is going in a little bit different than rest where the rest of travel is headed. We’re seeing that solo travelers are really looking to get back to cities, which makes a lot of sense,” says Dohmen. “Cities throughout the pandemic didn’t have the kind of vacation traction that we would typically see in a normal year and for good reason as a lot of cities had different reopening schedules and protocols, which could make things a little less attractive for travelers.”

She adds that major cities are back in play for solo travelers because it’s easier to navigate various restrictions on your own versus with a family or friends.

So, where are people going? U.S. cities including New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Seattle are topping the list for solo travelers, as many look for responsible leisure travel options.

“There are a lot of reasons why solo travel might be more popular right now, the main one being that it’s easier to manage and plan travel for one versus a group while navigating Covid protocols,” she adds. “Demand to go to Canada – which recently reopened to vaccinated US travelers – BBQ-famous cities, and beaches are also trending up over the long weekend.”



Orbitz analysts say they anticipate domestic and international beaches are predicted to be the most popular destinations for the back half of 2021, with most solo travelers heading to the south, including Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and of course, Hawaii.

Here’s a list of other top solo destinations, according to Orbitz:

Anchorage, Alaska

San Francisco, California

Hartford, Connecticut

Chicago, Illinois

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Boston, Massachusetts

Nashville, Tennessee

Richmond, Virginia

Seattle, Washington

Toronto, Canada

There are obviously some pros and cons when traveling solo but you can check out our guide here.

If you are wondering how to meet people when traveling solo, keep in mind that there are a few options, including Airbnb Experiences, using social travel apps, joining in on a free walking tour, and don’t count out hanging at a local coffee shop.