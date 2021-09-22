Snoop Dogg and NFL Star Derwin James Team Up To Give Out Free Vegan Meals In LA

Rapper and Snoop Dogg and NFL’er Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers, have teamed up with Beyond Meat to bring free plant-based meals to the Los Angeles community in fully tricked out food trucks.

Starting Friday, September 24, the Snoop truck promises to surprise and delight consumers with free dinner at one HS football game each week across the greater LA-area for six weeks.

The Snoop truck will visit SYFL (Snoop Youth Football League) games to hand out free food to the community for six weeks also.

Snoop Dogg and Derwin James both designed the looks of their trucks and worked with chefs to curate the taste and build of their products.

Snoop Dogg has been promoting a plant-based lifestyle for some time now—although he isn’t vegan— by becoming an investor in Beyond Meat.

The vegan company is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes founded in 2009. As of March 2021, Beyond Meat products are available in approximately 118,000 retail outlets in over 80 countries worldwide.

According to Snoop, going plant-based is another way to make a positive impact on our personal health and the health of our planet.

Actor and rapper Jaden Smith carried out a similar initiative in 2019, and it was well received by his community.

In May, Smith announced the opening of his I Love You Restaurant, a vegan eatery that provides meals to people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles’ Skid Row area, as Travel Noire reported.

Smith’s project is an extension of the vegan food truck of the same name he launched in 2019 on his 21st birthday. They passed out brown bags with I Love You bowls of carrots and kale to some approximately 8,000 people in the neighborhood.