Snoop Dogg recently got in his bag and showcased all the things he’s carrying with him during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The hip-hop legend opened up his bag on the latest episode of Vogue’s “In The Bag” series. He shared a unique assortment of items, including expected and unexpected delights. Some of the travel essentials were his iPad, a GOAT pendant necklace, a stocking cap for locs, and a stack of Euros.

The rapper showed off a small pink bottle of “smell good” –Parfums de Marly’s Delina fragrance. He pulled out an Xbox controller and lightheartedly described it as more important than “breathing” and “water.” Later, he gushed over a small packet of Biscoff biscuits, which he called his “favorite European snack.”

The other things in his bag included Skittles, a Cali Red Blend from his 19 Crimes wine brand, and his Rap Snacks branded chips. He also had a can of he and Dr. Dre’s Gin & Juice Passionfruit Premium Cocktail.

The rapper alluded to something he keeps in his bag that he wasn’t willing to show on camera. He said, “[There’s] a thing in my bag that keeps me always wanting snacks. It’s the munchie-getter. But I’m not gonna show that.”

The Long Beach native, 52, noted his longstanding love of handbags, backpacks, and totes. For his time with Vogue, he rocked a white handbag with vibrant red panels, Olympic detailing, and his name monogrammed on it.

“I think I have less than 1,000, [but] more than 500,” he revealed about his bag collection.

What Is Snoop Dogg Doing At The Olympic Games?

The self-proclaimed bag lover is a special NBC News correspondent at the Olympics.

“Me and Paris have had a relationship since the early ’90s. They’ve always been good to me. They’ve treated me with love and respect [and] appreciated my music,” Snoop recounted. “I’ve always come out here and stood behind what was real. I’ve supported the people, whatever the cause was.”

“You know, certain things in the world are meant to be. Snoop Dogg and Paris, France have always been meant to be,” he added.