Snakes On A Plane? AirAsia Jet Forced To Divert After Snake Found In The Overhead Lights

An AirAsia passenger plane had to make a prompt diversion and make an unplanned landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights aboard the flight.

On Thursday 10 February, the Malaysian airline was en route from the Malaysian cities of Kuala Lumpur to Tawau when passengers on board the jet plane noticed a snake on board the aircraft. A viral TikTok video showed the snake slithering through the flights’ overhead lights.

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” said AirAsia’s chief safety officer Captain Liong Tien Ling in a statement to CNN.

The plane was immediately rerouted to the city of Kuching, 560 miles west of Tawau once the pilot was alerted of the snake onboard. After this, the plane was thoroughly checked, fumigated and the unexpected passenger was appropriately removed.

Following this, passengers were then able to board another flight to continue their journey to Tawau.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority. At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk,” AirAsia chief safety officer Liong Tien Ling said in a statement.

Currently, it is still unclear how the snake made its way onto the AirAsia flight and whether it belonged to a passenger.

Though extremely rare, this is certainly not the first incident of snakes on a plane. In 2012, a passenger smuggled a cobra into his carry-on luggage on an Egyptair flight and was one found when the snake got loose and bit him. On another occasion in 2016, passengers on an Aeromexico flight found a green snake hanging out of the luggage bins.

La vibora voladora…ja ja ja. Una experiencia única en el Vuelo Torreón-México, vuelo 231 de Aeroméxico. Eso si…Prioridad en aterrizaje. pic.twitter.com/qwDk6Wtszw — Indalecio Medina (@Inda_medina) November 6, 2016

Social media users took the opportunity to liken this incident to the 2006 film featuring Samuel L. Jackson, ‘Snakes on a Plane’. On Twitter, one user wrote “The prophecy of Snakes on a Plane has come true,”.