Riders on a Six Flags Mexico ride were stuck over 240 feet in the air as heavy and harsh rain stormed down on them. Video circling the internet captured the terrifying recent event and riders’ distressed screams.

The incident happened on Six Flags Mexico’s Supergirl Sky Flight. TMZ reported that the ride was suspended for almost 10 minutes as the rain came down. While the coaster takes a maximum of 32 thrill-seekers per run, it’s unclear how many riders were on the attraction at the time of the frightening and unplanned suspension.

None of the riders sustained injuries. TMZ claimed that Six Flags Mexico said Supergirl Sky Flight stopped because of the inclement weather. The outlet and Six Flags Mexico called the ride the “Sky Screamer,” although the amusement park doesn’t have a ride of that name listed on its website. However, Supergirl Sky Flight is on the website and was cited by ABC 7 Los Angeles. Moreover, footage from the incident matches with Six Flags Mexico’s description of Supergirl Sky Flight.

Apparently, other rides at the amusement park were impacted by the weather on that same day.

“Unfortunately, the storm intensified during the evacuation process, creating some uncomfortable moments for our visitors. Park staff attended to all visitors and no incidents were reported. Sky Screamer resumed normal operations shortly after,” the amusement park told TMZ.

Six Flags Mexico claims Supergirl Sky Flight has a “maximum” level of excitement. Located in the Villa Hollywood part of the park, the 2-minute experience allegedly offers “a beautiful aerial view of Mexico City.” The park added Supergirl Sky Flight is the tallest spinning attraction “in the region.”

Where Is Six Flags Mexico?

The amusement park is within the forest of Mexico’s Tlalpan municipality. It’s just outside Mexico City and can be accessed by car and public transportation.