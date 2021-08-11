Singapore's Airport Is No Longer The Best After 8 Years, Here's Who Dethroned It

Singapore’s airport has officially been unseated as best in the world, after 8 years.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport dethroned Singapore’s Airport for the world’s best airport of 2020. This was against a list of 10 international airports ranked by Skytrax Annual World Airport Awards, as Travel + Leisure reported.

Operating since 2014, the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar has gained international recognition and continuously climbed global airport rankings.

According to Skytrax, Hamad Airport’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic helped it reach the top position.

“As travel hubs worldwide have been impacted by the pandemic, Hamad International Airport was undeterred by the global travel disruptions and continued with its expansion plans while introducing additional airport health and safety standards,” Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said in a statement.

The FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in Doha, also brought additional changes to Hama International Airport, in order to receive the influx of visitors for the event. One of the changes includes a 110,000-square-foot tropical garden, complete with a waterfall that is nearly 900 feet tall.

Skytrax also highlighted the recent achievements of Istanbul Airport in this year’s ranking. Last year, the airport was only ranked at 102. This year, it skyrocketed to 17th place, making it the most improved airport in the world.

Check out the full Skytrax top 10 airport list below:

Hamad International Airport

Tokyo Haneda Airport

Singapore Changi Airport

Incheon International Airport

Narita International Airport

Munich Airport

Zurich Airport

London Heathrow Airport

Kansai International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport