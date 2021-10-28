Shake Shack Partners With Chef JJ Johnson For New Menu Collaboration

If you’re a fan of burgers, Caribbean food, or a fusion of both, Shake Shack has a special treat for you.

Essence is reporting that Chef JJ Johnson has just teamed up with the famed gourmet fast-food burger joint as part of the company’s “Now Serving” chef collaboration series.

As part of “Now Serving,” Chef Johnson is providing Shake Shack with a limited-time, one-of-a-kind menu featuring specially curated food designed by the chef himself.

Chef Johnson is offering the Little J’s Burger and the Curry Crunch Fries.

The Little J’s Burger features a gruyere cheeseburger, made with 100% Angus beef, and is topped with braised bacon, onion mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted potato bun. Served alongside the burger, the Curry Crunch Fries are JJ’s take on Shake Shack’s classic crispy crinkle cuts topped with the chef’s signature curry crunch.

These items will be exclusively available at the Harlem Shake Shack.

“When I think of collaborations for myself and FIELDTRIP, I always look to align with brands that have similar views and values. Shake Shack is all about the community and what better place to collaborate than with the Harlem Shake Shack, in the place I call home,” said JJ Johnson, Chef and Founder of FIELDTRIP, in an exclusive statement provided to HypeBeast. “I’m excited for the Harlem community to experience the FIELDTRIP flavors on the Little J burger and Curry Crunch fries. [It] is beloved in my household, so this is an exciting moment for myself, FIELDTRIP, the community and my family.”

The Limited Edition Burger will set you back about $8.49, while the fries will cost about $3.99.