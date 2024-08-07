Paris is bustling with activity due to the 2024 Olympics, and viewers at home can see the crowds that have overtaken the already popular tourist city. Alongside the festivities, numerous celebrities have traveled to Paris. Given the heightened publicity, it’s no surprise that some interesting situations have arisen.

One notable incident involves sports icon Serena Williams, who has posted online about her displeasure with a high-end restaurant in Paris. Here’s what we know about the greatest women’s tennis player of all time and why she called out the restaurant.

Why Was Serena Williams Turned Away From The Restaurant?

Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places 🫠 but never with my kids. Always a first. 🙄#Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/lEGJR5WoEn — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 5, 2024

The restaurant in question is The Peninsula Paris, located in the heart of the city, within walking distance of luxurious shopping, famous museums, and intriguing monuments. The esteemed restaurant is part of the Peninsula Hotel, one of the world’s leading luxury hotel brands. However, for Serena Williams, the service was far from satisfactory.

Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, alleging she and her children were denied access to the restaurant’s rooftop while in Paris for the Olympics. The restaurant turned away the tennis icon despite having empty tables available. Her post made her disdain clear, though the exact details have been confusing for some.

The Aftermath

Dear Mrs. Williams,

Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved. — The Peninsula Paris (@peninsulaparis) August 5, 2024

After Williams’ initial post, the restaurant quickly responded on the same platform. They claimed that they had fully booked the restaurant with reservations and apologized for the inconvenience, emphasizing that Williams arrived without a reservation.

However, the restaurant’s response did not satisfy everyone. Many rallied around Williams online, supporting her viewpoint and criticizing the restaurant. Some even justified favoritism and celebrity privilege in support of Williams.

It’s Serena and her kids. You go to the supply room, grab a table and chairs, and march them out to a beautiful spot! Make room, instead of lame excuses that sully your reputation. Is this worth the bad press you’re about to receive? — Sa’Fire🔥 (@Shelley514) August 5, 2024

Our good sis sad “empty restaurant” try again — Alexia Woodroe (@AlexiaWoodroe) August 5, 2024

Others had milder responses, suggesting the incident was not worth the publicity or energy. While still supporting Williams, they questioned the importance of an incident that seemingly occurred because a reservation was not made during an incredibly busy time.