Inside Serena Williams' Adorable Disney World Family Vacation

When you work hard, you can play even harder! Tennis superstar Serena Williams recently took a break from the tennis court to play in the realm of magic.

With her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia Ohanian, on her side, Williams visited Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Visit.

Williams stated that she was “excited, happy, and a little anxious,” when asked what she was looking forward to during her visit.

In a short minute-long video of Williams answering rapid-fire Disney questions, we now know that Epcot is her favorite park, the Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is her favorite attraction, while she prefers Mickey Bars over Dole Whips, she prefers Donald Duck over the Mickey Mouse. When asked about her go-to karaoke song, Williams stated, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

And while Serena Williams didn’t comment on social media pages about the trip, her husband took to Instagram to tell people “this was a fun trip.”

Williams’ visit comes as the theme park aims for a comeback following a tumultuous year.

Disney World welcomed guests back in July 2020 with capacity limit requirements such as face masks and temperature checks at the gates, social distancing, and other precautions.

In California, Disneyland reopened in March 2021 after being shutdown for more than a year.

The park’s capacity will be significantly limited to comply with California’s health safety requirements and promote social distancing, according to a Disneyland press release. A statement from officials adds, “until further clarification from the state, only California residents are allowed to visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks, in groups no larger than three per household.”

Although Disney World and other Disney parks have been able to reopen recently, the months of closures led to the company laying off more than 32,000 employees, as Travel Noire previously reported.