Makeup artist and TikToker Sereena Morrison’s footage of her unfortunate time in Tanzania with a “thriving, well-known” Black-owned travel group has over 1.3 million views. The New York-based celebrity MUA has worked on Uncle Waffles, Jada Kingdom, and Hennessy Carolina, to name a few.

Morrison documented her uninspired Tanzania trip with a TikTok post earlier this month. The short video opened with a shot of her riding in what seemed to be an open-air safari vehicle. The TikTok included a clip of the MUA’s tented sleeping quarters and bathroom area. A photo of a pile of tissues, which Morrison explained was her “tears for lunch” during the trip, was thrown into the sad recap.

The traveler noted in text written at the beginning of the video that the recap was her point of view (POV). She claimed to have spent $5,000 on her trip with the Black-owned travel group, which she left unnamed. In her caption, Morrison explicitly stated how disappointed she was and how the expedition didn’t meet her expectations.

“The actual worst travel experience of my life!” she penned. “The itinerary was so poorly planned. Every location was five to 10 hours apart. They lied about where we’d stay and took us to stay at places that weren’t on the itinerary.”

“And the most disappointing thing about it was that it’s Black-owned!” she added with a sad face emoticon.

How Did Social Media React To Sereena Morrison’s Tanzania Travel Fiasco?

Unsurprisingly, many wanted the Krystalized Makeovers CEO to drop the name of the Black-owned travel group she went to Tanzania with. Morrison revealed in a response to a comment that she wouldn’t disclose the company out of fear of retaliation. She said, “I was sent an email being threatened to be sued [*written ‘sewed’] for defamation.”

“I’m Tanzanian!! It wouldn’t even have cost a quarter of that and actually luxury would have been attained. I’m very sorry you were finessed,” one commenter empathically wrote.

“Ummm $5,000 — oh hell naw… could have gone to Punta Cana all-inclusive,” another person added.

See Morrison’s follow-up video below. In it, Morrison clarified details about how much she paid in total and where else she visited via the travel group’s itinerary.