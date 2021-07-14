NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Just Put His Chicago Mansion On Airbnb For $92/Night

Scottie Pippen — NBA legend, Olympian, and…Airbnb host?

In a recent announcement, it was revealed that Pippen — the only player to have won an NBA championship and gold medal at the Olympic Games in the same calendar year twice, first in 1992 and then again in 1996 — has put his Chicagoland home up for rent at AirBnB with bookings opening July 22 at 1pm ET.

It’s all in honor of the upcoming Tokyo games, and Pippen’s desire to have others experience the ‘Olympic life.’ Pippen’s only ask, is that you keep the noise down, so you don’t disturb his neighbors.

Much like Big Boi from Outkast, Scottie Pippen is offering his home up for a limited time. Three one-night stays are available from August 2, August 4, and August 6 for only $92 a night. Each night has a maximum of four people that can be hosted in the house.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests who are lucky enough to secure the booking will get treated to the following:

A virtual greeting upon check-in from Pippen himself.

Access to the home’s indoor basketball court, where you and your fellow guests can enjoy a friendly game of one-on-one or a round of HORSE.

The opportunity to lounge in Pippen’s personal movie theater and watch the Olympic Games during the days of the stays, including men’s and women’s basketball. Plus, guests can watch footage of the team’s historic 1992 run in Barcelona.

Courtesy of Airbnb

A chance to relax outdoors by the pool, complete with an outdoor television, so you don’t miss a moment of the Olympic Games – even while swimming. It’s one of Pippen’s favorite things to do, other than play hoops.

You can also hold a mini competition of your own in the arcade room, or take a breather after hitting the court in the indoor sauna.

Fuel up with some of Scottie’s preferred pre-game foods, including fresh fruits and veggies, or his usual dinner before a big game – steak, a baked potato and asparagus.

Exclusive access to view Olympic Games memorabilia, including items from Team USA’s 2020 Medal Stand Collection that guests can take home with them.

Courtesy of Airbnb

You can book Scottie Pippen’s house by clicking here to reserve your spot.