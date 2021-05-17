Save Money This Summer By Taking A Train To Miami

With its world-famous nightlife, diverse neighborhoods, and stunning blue Biscayne Bay vistas, it’s no wonder that Miami consistently ranks as a top tourist destination. It’s a tagline typically associated with New York City, but Miami is another city that never sleeps. Explore art deco, go gallery hopping, feast on their fabulous cuisine, dance to the Latin rhythms, or get sun-drenched on one of their beautiful beaches. It’s pretty much always the right time to head to South Florida. And you don’t necessarily need to fly or drive. A train ride to Miami is a great way to soak in the scenery and on occasion, enjoy fine dining during the journey.

Here’s how you can travel to Miami by train.

The Train

Railroad company Amtrak is your best bet to get to South Beach. The company operates a Silver Meteor and Silver Star that runs daily from cities like New York and Washington, DC. According to ground and air travel search engine Wanderu, there are 30 scheduled Amtrak trains per day and you can get to Miami from 193 cities. On average it takes one day, 17 hours, and 22 minutes to get there but that just leaves plenty of time for rest and sightseeing along the way. For example, if your train originates from NYC, stops include Philadelphia, PA; Fredericksburg, VA; Fayetteville, NC, Savannah, GA; and Jacksonville, FL. Of course, the closer you are to Miami the shorter the travel time.

Amenities

Many of Amtrak’s trains provide full sit-down meals or more informal food service with lighter fare. They also offer special alternative menu options for those with dietary restrictions and requirements. Viewliner train routes include overnight New York to Miami trips and offer three types of sleeping compartments: roomettes, bedrooms, and wheelchair-accessible bedrooms. For the more price-conscious, coach seating is pretty roomy and the reclining seats come equipped with footrests. Free wifi is available on most trips and there are ample electrical outlets to keep all your devices fully charged.

Prices

You can get a train ticket to Miami for as low as $24.00 from Okeechobee,FL but the average price tends to fall around $205.31.

Deals and Discounts

Amtrak has several ongoing promotions that make your trip even more affordable. Customers can save up to 20% off tickets across the United States with no change fees by booking early. Saver fares can also reduce costs by 50% on trips around the US. One deal offers up to 45% off all six tickets when traveling with a group. Seniors and veterans save 10% on travels and kids aged two to 12 save 50%.

A USA Rail Pass is another option if you intend on including stops in other cities. This allows you to do so for one price. It is currently unavailable but will return with improvements this summer. And for greater flexibility while traveling, Amtrak is waiving all change fees for reservations made by September 6, 2021. With all these deals and discounts, there’s more cash left over for cocktails, excursions, and shopping trips.

For more informaton and schedules visit Amtrak.