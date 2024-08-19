Netflix’s adventurous teen summer series, Outer Banks, has shone a spotlight on all the beauty of North Carolina. Since it debuted in 2020, tourists have been flocking to the area where John B. and Sarah’s feelings for each other began to grow, some hoping to find a new love of their own. While there’s certainly something magical about being surrounded by the massive Atlantic Ocean on the East Coast, there are risks that come with living in the Outer Banks full-time, as owners of a Rodanthe house learned the hard way this month.

What’s Happening in the Outer Banks?

(Photo by Khürt Williams/Unsplash)

While the ongoing Hurricane Ernesto isn’t expected to land in the United States, it’s still making its presence felt. The National Hurricane Center has warned of rip currents and high surf that are potentially “life-threatening,” especially in North and South Carolina. The small community of Rodanthe (home to about 184 residents) is being hit particularly hard, with the National Park Service reporting a total of seven homes being lost to the ocean over the past four years. The New York Times suggests this is a result of climate change, but it never gets easier watching the destruction and debris take over local beaches.

Rodanthe House Collapses, Marking Seven Gone in Four Years

On Friday, Aug. 16 locals saw a house at Hatteras Island collapse into the Atlantic, capturing the jaw-dropping sight on video from various angles. The property was reportedly built in 1973 and owned by a couple from Hershey, Pennsylvania, who weren’t home at the time. While no injuries were sustained, officials still report severe beach erosion, damage and life-threatening conditions.

In the comments of the original viral post, curious Instagram users are hoping to better understand the sad situation. “Is there a reason this house wasn’t proactively moved or razed?” one person asked. Another replied, “I was told that insurance wouldn’t cover it to be moved. They’d only cover if it was destroyed by the ocean.” Someone local to the Rodanthe house tragedy chimed in, “Yea, it’s really bad here. So much shot in the ocean. Usually out of town homeowners that are just trying to collect that insurance check.”