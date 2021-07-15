Rio De Janeiro Reveals Large Mural Featuring Global Black Civil Rights Leaders

A renowned Brazilian artist finished up his latest mural in Rio de Janeiro that features Black historical leaders who fought for liberation in North America and Brazil. ACME known for his larger-than-life spray paint murals was commissioned to execute this public piece for the capital of the Latin American country.

The “Visions of Resistance, Dreams of Liberty” mural includes a vibrantly saturated Martin Luther King grouped with other resilient Black trailblazers.

Carlos Esquivel otherwise known as “ACME” has graffiti paintings all over the favelas in Brazil and has become a global artist for his work that highlights Black and Brazilian historical icons. The mural was funded by the joint initiatives between the U.S. diplomatic mission and the port of Rio’s municipality. The artwork was established on May 25th which was the one-year death anniversary of George Floyd. Ultimately, solidifying Black tribulations motivated by racists agenda as a global issue and Esquivel’s colorful signature mural is symbolically honoring these political figure’s bravery by celebrating their legacy.

The port of Rio where this mural resides is coined as the “Wonderful Port” where local artist’s graffiti art installations are toured and will become an Instagram hotspot. The mural is strategically placed near where enslaved Africans were traded centuries ago in Brazil to rectify the palpable history of racism that operated in the country. Now, the mural stands over 300 meters tall and is one of the largest art pieces in the port.

The Rio de Janeiro mural is one of many that showcase the community efforts of dark-skinned individuals who have changed the future of societies tethered by colonialism, systematic racism, and slavery. More than 50% of Brazilians identify as Afro-Brazilian because of their African heritage that originated from the millions of African slaves who were forcibly relocated to the Latin country to maintain crops within the country’s booming agriculture industry.

Fast-forward centuries later, ACME’s mural “Visions of Resistance, Dreams of Liberty” pays homage to those who have fought for the liberty of an entire nation.

