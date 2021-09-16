Rihanna And LeBron James Are The New Faces For Travel Luggage Brand Rimowa

Singer/business mogul Rihanna, NBA superstar LeBron James, 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion Roger Federer, and multidisciplinary artist Patti Smith are all part of the new global Rimowa campaign “Never Still” which showcases their personal relationship with travel.

The Covid-19 pandemic created a shift in travel, forcing the industry to redefine how we experience different destinations. The legacy LVMH-owned luggage label is leaning into more purposeful travel and has enlisted the high-profile icons to share their own travel stories.

The reflective and intimate short videos feature a poem written and narrated by Smith and a custom score by Jamie xx.

“Travel as we knew it is over,” says LeBron James in a 15-second clip. “Now it’s not about how far you go, but why you go. And who you bring along for the ride.”

Rihanna adds, “You just need to receive life as it comes, and traveling really did that for me. When everything is minimized, you see what’s important. You’re discovering experiences as they come to you, and you’re embracing it.”

The entertainer has previously been spotted with the limited-edition Rimowa x Off-White Cabin Multiwheel suitcase, designed by Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh.

This new campaign is part of the promotion for Rimowa’s collection of “mobility essentials” launched late last year.

“I’m not here to criticize what we’ve done in the past — it was a different era — but I think this is truly our first campaign where we’re keen to have a two-way conversation and really get people thinking about the impact the pandemic has had on them and what they’re going to change, keep, evolve, you name it,” Emelie De Vitis, Chief Marketing Officer at Rimowa told High Snobriety in an interview. “It’s truly a universal question. I think there will probably be less futile travels, but more travel for purpose.”