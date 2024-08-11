In 2025, Doswell, Virginia’s Kings Dominion amusement park will debut Rapterra – an epic, over-the-top, whirlwind ride.

The roller coaster will be 3,086 feet long and reach 145 feet tall. It promises a 65-mile-per-hour (mph) “intense initial launch,” “sweeping turns,” corkscrews, and “three stomach-churning inversions.” Kings Dominion proudly touts the forthcoming ride as “the world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster.”

What Is A ‘Launched Wing’ Roller Coaster?

Riders can allegedly expect 89 seconds of pure exhilaration. The launch of the enlivening zero to 65 mph will happen in just four short seconds. The ride’s winged construction will put riders on both sides of the coaster. Rapterra will be floorless, giving those brave enough to get on it the experience of freely flying in the air.

“Feel the rush beneath your wings and the earth beneath your feet,” says a promotional video. “Rapterra, conquering the skies. Launching 2025.”

What Else Is There To Know About Kings Dominion’s Rapterra?

The ride’s backstory details archeologists discovering remnants of a “Jungle Hawk shrine” once buried under the volcanic rock of Mt. Inferna. Kings Dominion says Rapterra is inspired by the “ferocious spirit” of the “mighty” Jungle Hawk, which is unleashed on the ride.

The roller coaster will launch amid Kings Dominion’s 50th anniversary festivities. Construction is underway and the amusement park is documenting the proceedings on its Instagram account.

“We are excited to unveil Rapterra, the must-do ride of 2025, at Kings Dominion,” said the park’s Vice President and General Manager, Bridgette Bywater. “This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th anniversary celebration and reaffirming why Kings Dominion is the ultimate destination for unforgettable memories and exhilarating excitement.”

The amusement park is yet to announce the official 2025 start date of Rapterra rides. Until then, see a hyper-realistic simulation of the roller coaster below.